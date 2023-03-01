Man banned from touching parking meters in Liverpool
- Published
A man has been banned from touching any parking meters in Liverpool after he was caught tampering with multiple machines across the city centre.
The 53-year-old has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after being convicted of theft from a parking meter in William Brown Street.
The order means he cannot touch or interfere with any parking meter anywhere in Liverpool for two years.
Merseyside Police said the order reflected his "disregard for others".
Community policing sergeant Charles Cottier said: "Offences against parking meters carry an enormous burden to the taxpayer which is unacceptable.
"For Liverpool City Council alone it is estimated to cost more than £100,000 per annum to repair damage to these machines."
He added the order given at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday "reflects his disregard for others" and any breach could see him sent to prison.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk