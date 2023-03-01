Liverpool City Council appoints Andrew Lewis as new chief executive
- Published
Commissioner-led Liverpool City Council has appointed a new chief executive.
Andrew Lewis joins the authority from Cheshire West and Chester Council where he has been chief executive since 2018.
He said he was "proud" to join the council at a "critical time" as the city faces "an important staging post in its journey of improvement".
The 53-year old replaces interim chief executive Theresa Grant who was appointed in September following the resignation of Tony Reeves in July.
Government-appointed officials were sent to oversee some departments at the local authority in 2021 over a "serious breakdown of governance".
Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson made the announcement at a full council meeting where the appointment was ratified.
She said Mr Lewis joins the council at "a key moment" as the authority builds on progress made over the last 18 months.
"Andrew Lewis has a strong track record working across all areas of local, regional and national government throughout his career, and I am delighted to announce his appointment," she said.
Prior to his role at Cheshire West and Chester Council, Mr Lewis was the first managing director of the Tees Valley Combined Authority from 2016-2018 and was assistant chief executive at Newcastle Council from 2010.
Before moving into local government, he worked as a senior economic advisor at the Treasury, working on employment, tax and international policy.
He was seconded as deputy regional director of the Government Office for the North East and led the Northern Way partnership to promote economic growth across the North.
Analysis
By Claire Hamilton, political reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
Taking the helm at Liverpool City Council is like trying to turn around a very big ship just after a storm.
Not an easy job - but the new captain will hope the choppiest waters are behind him.
The interim, Theresa Grant, has been formidable according to insiders I have spoken to who say she's been rigorous and tough in trying to embed efficiency and value for money in every aspect of the council.
Mr Lewis will have commissioners watching every penny, a new council leader to work with and a local authority determined to rebuild its reputation.
Lead Commissioner, Mike Cunningham, said those involved in the selection process were impressed with "his clarity, his determination, his commitment to public service and his wealth of experience".
Mr Lewis said he joined the council "at an important staging post in its journey of improvement" and said he was "proud to take on this responsibility to support the council and the city at this critical time".
"Liverpool is such a great global city, and its people deserve the very best from their council," he said.
"There is so much good will and commitment to build upon, from councillors, staff and partners, and I am confident we can make greater progress together."
Mr Lewis will take up the post in the summer.