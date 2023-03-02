Royal Mail stops deliveries to entire street after dog attack

A 36-year-old man was charged following the attack and is due in court later this month, police said

An entire street in Liverpool has been without post for almost six months after a Royal Mail employee was chased and attacked by a dog.

Postal services to Ash Vale in Wavertree were suspended in September amid safety fears.

Royal Mail said the dog "still presents a serious and ongoing risk" and it was acting to ensure workers' wellbeing.

The owner has been charged with being in control of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, police said.

Merseyside Police confirmed a Royal Mail worker was injured after being chased and bitten on 10 September.

The owner of the dog, a 36-year-old man, is due to appear in Liverpool Magistrates' court later this month.

'Serious risk'

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said the company was waiting for a "safe resolution" and apologised to the residents affected.

"Following a serious dog-related injury to a postman, we are acting to ensure the safety and wellbeing of colleagues working in Ash Vale," the spokeswoman said.

"The dog that resides at a property on that road still presents a serious and ongoing risk to our colleagues.

"We are in contact with the local authorities on a regular basis and they are keeping us informed of the current situation."

Residents affected are asked to collect their mail from a nearby Customer Service Point on Wellington Road, nominate someone to collect it for them or have their mail delivered to an alternative local address.

