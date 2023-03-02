Royal Mail stops deliveries to entire street after dog attack
- Published
An entire street in Liverpool has been without post for almost six months after a Royal Mail employee was chased and attacked by a dog.
Postal services to Ash Vale in Wavertree were suspended in September amid safety fears.
Royal Mail said the dog "still presents a serious and ongoing risk" and it was acting to ensure workers' wellbeing.
The owner has been charged with being in control of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, police said.
Merseyside Police confirmed a Royal Mail worker was injured after being chased and bitten on 10 September.
The owner of the dog, a 36-year-old man, is due to appear in Liverpool Magistrates' court later this month.
'Serious risk'
A Royal Mail spokeswoman said the company was waiting for a "safe resolution" and apologised to the residents affected.
"Following a serious dog-related injury to a postman, we are acting to ensure the safety and wellbeing of colleagues working in Ash Vale," the spokeswoman said.
"The dog that resides at a property on that road still presents a serious and ongoing risk to our colleagues.
"We are in contact with the local authorities on a regular basis and they are keeping us informed of the current situation."
Residents affected are asked to collect their mail from a nearby Customer Service Point on Wellington Road, nominate someone to collect it for them or have their mail delivered to an alternative local address.