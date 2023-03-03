Birkenhead's first alcohol-free social club to act as support service
The owner behind a new alcohol-free venue has said he will use his own experience of recovery to help others.
Mike Quinn, who is three years sober from cocaine and alcohol, said support services in Birkenhead were "brilliant" in the day, but stopped after 17:00.
The 30-year-old said he was inspired to help people "enjoy socialising without alcoholic and drugs being an option".
He added the venue in Hamilton Street would offer people a network of help in a "normal, safe environment".
Mr Quinn said Rec 41 was set up by himself and three others, Rob Cumine and Green Party councillor Emily Gleaves and Matt Tomlinson.
"Matt and I have lived experience of recovery and Emily and Matt are excellent with the business side of things," he said.
He said his destructive relationship with alcohol and cocaine began in his late teens and continued until 2020, when he sought help.
The "village" in Birkenhead offers a range of established services and organisations, some of which helped Mr Quinn.
Mr Quinn said he will be three years sober on 12 March.
He continued: "The village has a unbelievable amount of services for everyone, but there wasn't much after 17:00 because everything closes.
"When people go home at night, it's a massive trigger for mental health or to drink or take drugs," Mr Quinn said.
It was this that kick-started the idea for himself and Mr Cumine.
He said: "'Imagine if there was somewhere for a social life when we were in the early days of recovery,' we mused".
Mr Quinn said he could "recognise what other people are going through" and help "point them in the right direction".
The venue, which opened on Friday, has a strict sober entry policy and offers a range of soft drinks, coffees and teas.
Mr Quinn said he has been "blown away" with help from volunteers and a JustGiving fundraising page which has hit more than £3,000.
"It was built by the community, for the community," he said.
"We want people to enjoy life, without alcoholic and drugs being an option and where mental health is accepted," he added.
