Bootle man jailed over prison drone smuggling enterprise
- Published
A drug dealer who used a drone to fly contraband into two prisons has been jailed for three years.
Jake Burns admitted flying drugs, mobile phones and tobacco into HMP Liverpool and HMP Hindley in Wigan during July and August last year.
The 29-year-old, of Bootle, thanked the judge and gave him a thumbs-up as he was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court.
His wife Danielle Burns, 34, was handed a suspended sentenced for her involvement in the smuggling plot.
The court heard Jake Burns was found to have skunk, cannabis resin, tobacco, two mobile phones, 32 sim cards, cables and cigarette papers when his home was raided by police.
Inside prison, this amount of cannabis resin was worth £7,400, the skunk had a value of £1,800 and the tobacco was worth £2,500.
Neil Biswara, prosecuting, said Jake Burns, who was disqualified from driving and has previous convictions including for a similar offence in 2017, dragged his wife into the illegal enterprise by using her as a driver on his smuggling trips.
He pleaded guilty to four offences of conspiracy to convey drugs, mobile phones and tobacco into two prisons.
Michael O'Brien, defending, said the 29-year-old had thought he had got his life back on track after his 2017 conviction as he had a job, got married and had family responsibilities.
"He acknowledges he threw it away when he fell back into crime. He regrets his actions and knows he has let himself and his family down," he said.
'Terrible example'
Danielle Burns, who has three unrelated convictions, admitted three offences of assisting and encouraging her husband to convey cannabis resin, phones and tobacco.
Defence barrister Tom Watson said she had been living "in a pressure cooker" and was "deeply remorseful".
"She feels let down by him [her husband] but still loves him and still wishes to stand by him."
Recorder Imran Shafi KC sentenced her to 16 months imprisonment, which was suspended for two years, 20 days of rehabilitation activities and a three-month curfew between 07:00 GMT and 19:00.
He said: "What leads me to suspend it is the impact on your two innocent daughters who have, through no fault of their own, you two setting a terrible example to them."
