Toxteth stabbing: Man critically ill as police search for suspect
- Published
A man is in a critical condition after a stabbing in Liverpool, police have said.
Officers are looking for the attacker who fled following the assault in Ritson Street, Toxteth at about 22:50 GMT on Saturday.
The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment, Merseyside Police said.
They appealed for anyone with information and footage to contact them.
Det Ch Insp John Fitzgerald said: "Inquiries are in the very early stages to establish what has taken place and the victim's family have been made aware."
He said the area "would have been busy at the time" and asked people nearby to check dashcam or CCTV footage.
Officers are conducting house-to-house inquiries and patrolling the neighbourhood to reassure the local community.
