Everton fan guilty of shouting anti-Semitic abuse at Spurs supporters

Neil McMannimanLynda Roughley
Neil McManniman was accused making hissing sounds during the Premier League game

A football fan has been found guilty of shouting anti-Semitic abuse.

Everton fan Neil McManniman was also accused of making hissing sounds referring to Nazi gas chambers during the side's 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in November 2021.

The 46-year-old, of Kirkby, was convicted of religiously aggravated harassment at Liverpool Crown Court.

He was given a suspended nine-month prison sentence and was banned from football matches for five years.

'Foul abuse'

Spurs traditionally have a large Jewish following and have been the target of abuse from opposition fans.

Judge Brian Cummings said McManniman's behaviour at Goodison Park was "outrageous".

He told him: "You were seen on a number of occasions standing and gesticulating at the away supporters while shouting anti-Semitic abuse and making loud hissing sounds which I am sure were intended to reference the gas chambers in the Holocaust."

McManniman, of Quarry Green, was reported to stewards by a fellow Everton fan after he screamed abuse and was then thrown out of the ground.

Prosecuting Kate Morley said: "It was a sustained torrent of foul abuse".

The court heard that McManniman also had a previous conviction for shouting racist abuse at Goodison Park.

Defending Charles Lander said: "Alcohol was the reason why he behaved as he did."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.