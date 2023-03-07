McDonald's drive-thru plans criticised by Cheshire villagers
A new McDonald's drive-thru and service station would be a "blight" on a small village, some residents have said in response to submitted proposals.
Impero Development Management Ltd has submitted plans for land off Rocksavage roundabout from Weston Point Expressway to Weaver View in Clifton, Cheshire.
The Leeds-based company said its plans would create nearly 150 jobs.
Some Clifton residents said they feared increased traffic and rubbish "degrading our beautiful village".
The site, adjacent to junction 12 of the M56 near Runcorn, would also have an electricity substation and charging for electric vehicles.
One resident, who did not want to be named, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We are classed as a village, but with only around 40 voting residents, we are closer in size to a small hamlet.
"We are a very close community of neighbours and should this application go through it will have a tremendous effect on all our lives."
She added: "Added to our concerns... are the obvious issues of rubbish not being able to be properly managed and contained by the proposed facilities/services on a 24/7 basis, leading to fast food wrappings and all kinds of other rubbish being left lying around and taken in the wind, further degrading our beautiful village, which is often used by ramblers and walkers, not to mention those visiting the adjacent Runcorn Rowing Club."
Another resident added the implications of the proposed development would reach a far wider area "than our small village".
The developers could not be reached for comment, but a design and access statement submitted in support of the plans said: "The position of this site makes it a perfect choice for a roadside uses scheme, comprising a petrol filling station and fast food drive thru."
Part of the existing site is a wood yard and storage facility, with the remainder being agricultural grazing land.
There are currently a number of temporary storage buildings dotted around the site.