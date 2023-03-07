Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Killer was in ruthless pursuit, jury told
- Published
The man accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel was in "ruthless pursuit" of his intended target when he shot the nine-year-old in her own home, a jury has heard.
Thomas Cashman "lay in wait" for his real target, convicted burglar Joseph Nee, with a pistol and revolver, the court was told.
Olivia was shot when a gunman chasing Nee burst into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.
Mr Cashman, 34, denies murder.
Opening the trial at Manchester Crown Court, David McLachlan KC said the man chasing Nee "meant business, and it wasn't good business".
"This is what this case is all about," he said. "The ruthless pursuit of Thomas Cashman to shoot Joseph Nee without any consideration for the community."
On the night of the shooting, Mr Cashman, of West Derby, had two loaded firearms in his possession and was waiting for Nee, who was "without doubt the intended target", Mr McLachlan said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk