Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder accused's movements shown to jury
- Published
Jurors in the trial of a man accused of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel have been shown his movements on the day of the shooting.
Thomas Cashman is accused of carrying out the attack in Dovecot, Liverpool, which killed Olivia.
Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, and Joseph Nee, who is said to be the intended target, were also injured.
The jury at Manchester Crown Court was taken through a timeline of Mr Cashman's movements earlier in the day.
A gunman fired through the front door of the Korbel family home just after 22:00 BST on 22 August last year, after chasing Mr Nee through the street, the court heard.
The bullet hit Ms Korbel in the hand and fatally wounded Olivia in the chest.
Mr Cashman, 34, claims he was not the gunman.
CCTV of Mr Cashman driving a white Citroen Berlingo van away from his home on Grenadier Drive, West Derby, just after 15:00, was played to the court.
It showed him driving past Finch Lane in Dovecot where a Volkswagen Transporter van, belonging to Mr Nee, was parked.
Footage then showed Mr Cashman driving to his sister's home in Mab Lane where he stayed for about six minutes before returning to his car and driving past Finch Lane again, where Mr Nee's van was still parked outside the property of his friend Timothy Naylor.
Mr Cashman returned to his sister's, but the court heard just after 15:30, Mr Nee left Mr Naylor's house and drove away.
The jury was shown CCTV of Mr Cashman leaving his sister's house on foot at 15:36.
Footage from just before 16:00 showed Mr Cashman walking a few steps onto Finch Lane, before turning and returning from the direction he came.
Opening the case on Tuesday, David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, said the prosecution case was that, after seeing Mr Nee's van at the address on two occasions, Mr Cashman had been returning on foot to shoot him but did an "about turn" after seeing the road, where Mr Nee's van was no longer parked.
The court was shown CCTV of Mr Nee in a Screwfix store in Aintree at 16:13.
The court heard on Tuesday how Olivia screamed "Mum, I'm scared" seconds before she was shot dead.
Mr Cashman denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Joseph Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia's mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
The trial is expected to last about four weeks.
