Eurovision 2023: Liverpool city region pupils paint Ukrainian eggs
School children across Liverpool city region are invited to decorate giant eggs inspired by a Ukrainian tradition as part of the Eurovision celebrations.
Pupils will be offered Pysanky workshops, a Ukrainian custom where eggs are painted with bright colours to mark the first day of spring.
The city is staging Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine on 13 May.
Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said she hoped the project would "do Ukraine proud".
Primary and secondary school pupils in the city region will be sent resource packs as part of the Eurovision festivities.
Artists from Liverpool ONE will also work with some schools to decorate giant eggs which will go on display from 31 March, Liverpool City Council said.
The scheme, which is called Eurolearn, aims to support youngsters in "embracing the Eurovision family of countries", the council added.
Liverpool Central Library and Odesa National Scientific Library will also work together to provide folk tales of Eurovision countries for school children.
Eurovision Minister Stuart Andrew said the project would use music, storytelling and the visual arts to "create bonds between young people from Ukraine and Merseyside".
Ms Anderson said the council had been "overwhelmed but not surprised by the ideas and passion which have emerged so that we can do Liverpool and, above all, Ukraine proud".
