Eurovision 2023: National Lottery to release free party tickets
Tickets to the largest concert to kick-off Eurovision celebrations in Liverpool will be made free, the National Lottery have announced.
The 30,000-capacity show will be held outside St George's Hall on 7 May, before the the song contest's semi-final on 9 May.
Tickets to the contest itself sold out in 90 minutes after huge demand.
The National Lottery promised "high-profile performances" but said the line up was a "closely-guarded secret".
The group said it was working with Culture Liverpool to "come up with a fantastic show that does justice to one of the world's great musical capitals".
Up to 15,000 pairs of tickets for The National Lottery's Big Eurovision Welcome will be made available to lottery players in early April, spokesman Adam Chataway said.
Anyone can buy a lottery ticket before applying to count as a lottery player.
The tickets are subject to a small booking fee, Mr Chataway added.
Some of the tickets have been saved for Ukrainian UK residents, while others have been saved for community groups in Liverpool.
National Lottery said St George's Hall was the "perfect backdrop" for a "giant opening party to kick off what promises to be a hugely exciting week".
Highlights of the live show will be broadcast on the BBC.
Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said: "No city throws a party or offers a welcome as warm as Liverpool, so this free event is going to be something very special."
On Thursday it was announced artist Mae Muller would represent the United Kingdom at the song contest.