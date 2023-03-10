Merseyrail apologises after snow cancellations
- Published
Merseyrail has apologised after cancelling all services earlier following heavy snow.
It is resuming services across the region but said it was unable to provide rail replacement buses.
Managing director Jane English said the network uses an electric-powered third rail, which could not function properly due to snowfall.
"When there is snow or ice on the third rail, it prevents the trains from picking up power."
She said they were "unable to provide rail replacement buses due to road conditions".
She added they had been working "flat out" to clear the tracks.
"As soon as that process is complete, we will be able to lift the suspension of services," she said.
Commuters were advised to check Merseyrail service updates online and its Twitter page.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk