Liverpool stabbing: Man critical as three arrested
- Published
A man who was stabbed in a row at a house is in a critical condition, police have said.
The 24-year-old was attacked in the chest and leg in Carr Lane East, Liverpool at about 18:30 GMT on Saturday, Merseyside Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for critical injuries.
Two women, aged 46 and 49, and a 44-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The women were also detained for wounding with intent.
All three people remain in police custody.
Det Insp Neil Dillon appealed for information, saying: "We believe there was an altercation at an address on Carr Lane East that has resulted in a man suffering stab wounds.
"If you have any information that could assist us with our ongoing investigation, including dash cam footage from the area at the time of the incident, please get in touch."
