Liverpool dock's daffodil handout marks road to Eurovision
More than 1,800 daffodils, one for every mile from Ukraine to Liverpool, are to be given out in the city to mark "the road to Eurovision" and "show solidarity" with the war-torn country.
Liverpool is hosting the song contest in May on behalf of Ukraine.
In a gesture to mark that move, 1,859 daffodils will be handed out at the Royal Albert Dock on Mothering Sunday, near to where the event will be held.
A Royal Albert Dock representative said it was a "special year" for the site.
They said the flowers would be given out as part of the Thanks a Bunch campaign, which aims to show appreciation to mothers and maternal figures visiting the dock.
Katherine Caldwell, who runs a gift shop on the dock, told BBC Radio Merseyside she hoped it would "put smiles on people's faces".
"It is symbolic of solidarity with Ukraine and love for our mums," she said.
"The road distance from Liverpool to Ukraine is 1,859 miles, so this symbolises the road to Eurovision."
The flowers will be given away outside the Beatles Story at the Britannia Courtyard and in front of the Martin Luther King Junior building next to The Pumphouse.
The song contest will take place at the M&S Bank Arena, which stands on the neighbouring King's Dock.
