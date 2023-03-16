Former bishop discusses Hillsborough Law with families
- Published
The former Bishop of Liverpool has met the families of those who died as a result of the Hillsborough disaster to discuss a proposed duty of candour law.
Bishop James Jones published a report six years ago into the experiences of families of the victims.
He is understood to have pledged support for a Hillsborough Law.
Earlier this month, the justice secretary confirmed plans to establish an independent public advocate (IPA) for those affected by major disasters.
This was a move supported by the bishop in his report.
Ninety-seven Liverpool supporters died as a result of a crush during an FA Cup semi-final at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium on 15 April 1989.
In 2016, an inquest jury ruled fans were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors.
'Least we are owed'
Campaigners are calling for a Hillsborough Law, or Public Authority (Accountability) Bill, which would create a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively co-operate with official investigations and inquiries.
Steve Kelly, whose brother Mike was killed at Hillsborough, said it had been a "34-year fight" and a change in the law "to avoid our torment being repeated is surely the very least we are owed".
"A true Hillsborough Law, I believe, has to be independent of government interference and carried out in consultation, every step of the way, with the people who matter: families and survivors," he added.
Elkan Abrahamson, solicitor at Broudie Jackson Canter, which hosted the meetings, and is director of Hillsborough Law Now, said: "The only solution to government cover-ups is to enact a statutory duty of candour.
"Hillsborough Law Now has been set up to push for this and we welcome the former bishop's support."
In 2017 Bishop Jones published The Patronising Disposition of Unaccountable Power report which aimed to ensure "the pain and suffering of the Hillsborough families is not repeated".
The government has never formally responded to it but the independent pathology review into the issues following the disaster - one of 25 recommendations he made - is due to be carried out by the Home Office.
The bishop is understood to have introduced families to a forensic science expert, Glenn Taylor, who will be conducting the pathology review.
Earlier this month, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab told the House of Commons the government would be responding to the wider report this spring.
Bishop Jones also chaired the Hillsborough Independent Panel, whose 2012 report led to the quashing of the 1989 tragedy's original inquest verdicts.
