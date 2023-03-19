Bible of priest who 'saved' Charles II to be sold
The Bible of a priest who helped King Charles II flee to France at the end of the English Civil Wars is due to be auctioned.
It belonged to Father John Huddleston, who also attended the monarch's deathbed in 1685.
Concerning the Bible, auctioneer John Crane said it was "the first time in 40 years since being an auctioneer I could use the word 'unique"'.
The copy has an estimated sale price of more than £2,000.
Born in Lancashire, Father Huddleston was a Roman Catholic monk who arranged for Charles II to escape in 1651, at the end of the English Civil Wars between royalists and their opponents.
His actions are believed to have saved the young monarch, who had been crowned King in Scotland two years after the execution of his father Charles I.
With the royalists defeated and England temporarily becoming a republic, Charles II sought safety in France.
"If it wasn't for Father Huddleston organising King Charles II's escape, it might have changed the whole course of history," Mr Crane said.
Following nine years in exile, Charles II returned to London at the restoration of the monarchy in 1660.
Father Huddleston also helped the king convert to Catholicism on his deathbed in 1685.
Mr Crane said: "To buy this item is buying a piece of history - it could be assumed quite comfortably that this Bible was present at the death of King Charles."
The copy, which includes the priest's signature, was bought for six pence at a Liverpool book shop in the late 1950s.
"The signature alone is probably worth £600 to £800 but the lift in the value would be the fact that it's his personal Bible," Mr Crane said.
Mr Crane first saw the copy in the house of a family in Wirral, adding: "Its association with King Charles and the friendship between him and Father Huddleston makes it unique."
He hopes a public body or museum will buy and display it to members of the public.
"This isn't about money, it's about trying to make sure it goes into safe hands and safe-keeping for the benefit of the general public," he said.
Father Huddleston's copy of the Bible is part of a timed auction, which will close on 30 March.
