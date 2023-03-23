Fiddler's Ferry industrial estate plan moves closer
Plans have been submitted for the first phase of a new industrial estate on the site of a decommissioned landmark Cheshire power station.
Four industrial buildings are proposed for the Fiddler's Ferry site in Penketh, which closed down in 2020.
The new buildings are expected to be home to some 2,100 jobs and bring a sizeable boost to Warrington's economy.
A spokesman for developers Peel NRE said the project addresses "the chronic shortage of modern employment space".
The precise use for the four new industrial buildings is yet to be determined.
The station's four northern cooling towers, former coal stockyard and office buildings are expected to be demolished before the end of the year.
The Fiddler's Ferry site was identified in 2021 in the Warrington Local Plan for the development of about 250-acres for employment use and a minimum of 1,760 new homes.
Peel Natural Resources and Energy (NRE) acquired the site in July and a public consultation was completed in December.
Development director Kieran Tames said more than 5,700 people took part.
"The level of public support during the consultation was significant, with particular support for the redevelopment of brownfield land, job creation, and more sustainable and energy efficient buildings," he said.
He added concerns about pressure on local transport links had been considered and "necessary steps" were taken.
As well as the new homes, future phases of the plans include a primary school, GP surgery and a new pedestrian and cycle link to the A562 Widnes Road.
Fiddler's Ferry power station was first opened in 1973 and at its height could supply enough electricity to power about two million homes.
It was shut down in 2020 as part of the government's target to end coal-fired electricity generation by 2025.