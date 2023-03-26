Eurovision jumpsuit display is homage to music greats - Sam Ryder
Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder said a display featuring his jumpsuit from the 2022 contest was a homage to those who inspired him to get into music.
The black denim outfit has gone on display in Liverpool ahead of the city hosting the international competition.
It is encrusted with 15,000 beads and gems and took over 200 hours to make.
Speaking at the display unveiling on Saturday, the Space Man singer said: "When you put a guitar on [with the jumpsuit], it's game over."
"There is no chance you're not having a good time," he added
The singer-songwriter won legions of fans for his Eurovision performance last year, finishing second to Ukraine.
The outfit is on show at the British Music Experience in the city.
"For me, it symbolises homage and a tribute to the greats, to the people who inspired myself and countless others around the world to pick up guitars or drumsticks and microphones, or get into music," he said.
Paul Britton, from British Music Experience, said: "We've got a few more really iconic pieces which are coming in the next few weeks.
"It's seven weeks to go until Eurovision and already the city is buzzing.
"The waterfront will be bouncing come May and we can't wait."
Liverpool is hosting the 2023 event in May on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.
It will be the first time the UK has hosted the contest for 25 years.
