Man who died in Merseyside Police custody named
- Published
A man who died in police custody after being arrested has been named.
James Riley, 44, was found on the floor of a cell at St Anne Street Police Station in Liverpool on 15 March.
He has been named by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which is investigating after Merseyside Police referred the incident to the watchdog.
IOPC regional director Catherine Bates previously said there would be a "thorough and independent" review.
The watchdog said Mr Riley was detained after being approached by Merseyside Police officers in the Scotland Road area of the city at about 21:45 GMT on 14 March.
At 17:00 GMT the next day, staff were made aware that he was on the floor of the cell and needed help, the IOPC said.
Paramedics were called to the police station and Mr Riley was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
