Liverpool's 220-year-old plant collection not at risk, council says
A 220-year-old "internationally significant" collection of rare plants in Liverpool is "not at risk", the city's council has confirmed.
The council faced a fierce backlash when it announced plans to alter the way it manages the botanic collection at the city's Croxteth Park.
Specialist gardeners, who maintain the collection, had been told they would be redeployed to street cleaning.
But the council has now confirmed "existing arrangements will remain".
Since 2021, the authority has used cash awarded to it during the Covid-19 pandemic to maintain staffing of the collection, but the funding for it runs out this Friday.
Established by Liverpool MP William Roscoe in 1802, the complete botanical collection has been on display in various places since 1984.
Mr Roscoe became an expert in tropical plant species, which he collected from all around the world, making use of contacts with collectors and captains of ships trading through Liverpool.
His collection came into the ownership of The Corporation of Liverpool, now Liverpool City Council, in 1841.
Under the now withdrawn plan for the collection, expert horticulturalists were told they would be moved to street cleaning from April, prompting fears that if it went ahead the collection, which includes rare orchids, would be maintained by unqualified staff.
The authority has now said the specialists will continue to manage the collection.
In a statement, a council spokesperson said the authority was "considering various options to ensure the long-term preservation of the botanic collection at Croxteth, including a bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund.
"These options includes plans for the restoration of the glasshouses at Croxteth Walled Garden, so that the precious collection can be showcased in the home it deserves.
"In terms of the staffing and maintenance of the collection, we can confirm that existing arrangements will remain.
"The council would like to reassure residents that the plants are not at risk."
Stephen Guy, chair of the West Derby Society, welcomed the announcement and called for a long term plan for the collection.
"Everyone is tremendously relieved that our talented team of gardeners, who have given such loyal service over the years, are staying where they are," he said.
"We now look forward to all parties working together to ensure the botanical collection thrives and is appreciated for what it is - an internationally-important flora collection."
Ian Byrne, Labour MP for West Derby, which includes Croxteth Park, welcomed the short term resolution.
Last month, he tabled an early day motion in the House of Commons, to argue that the international significance of the collection meant it "must be cherished, nurtured and protected - not consigned to the history book".
"We need a long term solution with the community at the heart of it," he said.
"This collection is too important to the city and it needs investment."
