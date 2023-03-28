Queens Drive: Gas leak causes emergency road closure
Part of a major city centre route has been closed as engineers repair a leak on a gas pipe metres beneath the road.
Cadent said only the southbound lane of Queens Drive near Townsend Avenue will be affected, and there will be a diversion in place.
The gas distribution company said it had been alerted by a member of the public who "did exactly the right thing" by reporting the smell of gas.
It said there should be no impact on gas supply.
Dale Martin, Cadent's customer operations area manager for Liverpool, said: "The leak is coming from a pipe that runs around three metres underneath Queens Drive, so we have no option but to close the lanes to work on this.
"We will have teams working round-the-clock, 24 hours, to get this repair completed as soon as we can.
"I would expect this will still take days though, given the scale of engineering and work that needs to take place."