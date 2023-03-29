Chester Market: Suspected gas blast leaves three injured

Three people have been badly burned in a suspected gas explosion at a market in Chester.

The injured were taken to hospital following the incident in the Chester Market development on Hunter Street shortly before 18:30 BST, Cheshire Police said.

The market and nearby buildings have been evacuated and road closures are in place as the scene is being made safe.

Engineers have isolated electricity and gas to the area.

The venue was due to hold a performance and award ceremony involving the High Sheriff of Cheshire, Jeannie France-Hayhust.

The charity Share Chester, which supports homeless people and refugees, tweeted that many of its volunteers were present at the time and about to receive an award.

It said its volunteers were "all fine" and sent its "thoughts and prayers to those who were injured".

Chester's new market opened last year after 20 years in the planning.

It is the cornerstone of the city's £72m Northgate development.

As well as about 40 stalls, the venue - which advertises itself as the "traditional modern market" - includes a performance space for stage and screen with seating for about 400 people.

Some traders have announced they will not be opening on Thursday.

Chester Market Fishmongers tweeted: "So we have decided we can't open tomorrow. With respect to current situation and possible investigations. Thoughts and prayers for those injured."

