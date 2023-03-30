Chester Market remains shut after workers injured in gas blast
- Published
A market hall remains closed after a gas explosion seriously injured three people.
The blast, at an empty unit being fitted out in Chester Market on Hunter Street, happened just before 18:30 BST on Wednesday, Cheshire Police said.
Three workers suffered burns and remain in a serious condition in hospital.
The market, which opened in November, will stay closed to allow for further investigations, Cheshire West and Chester Council said.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it was aware of the incident and had begun making inquiries.
'Dramatic explosion'
Featuring about 40 stalls, the market, which advertises itself as a "traditional-modern market" also includes a stage and screen performance space with seating for about 400 people.
The market and nearby buildings were evacuated.
The venue had been due to hold a performance and award ceremony involving the High Sheriff of Cheshire, Jeannie France-Hayhust.
She thanked the Storyhouse theatre for "hosting us after a dramatic explosion" and tweeted: "Our thoughts are with all affected. Huge thanks to blue light services."
In a tweet the Lord Mayor of Chester sent his "thoughts and best wishes" to those injured in the incident.
He also thanked emergency services, local people and surrounding businesses who responded.
Chester Market is the cornerstone of the city's £72m Northgate development.