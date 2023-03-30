Sam Rimmer: Two more arrests after man shot dead in street
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was shot dead in the street.
Sam Rimmer, 22, was standing with friends in Dingle, Liverpool, on 16 August 2022 when riders on electric bikes on Layrock Bank began firing, Merseyside Police said.
The force said two men, aged 21 and 22, have been detained after five warrants were carried out.
Four other men had been arrested previously and released on bail.
Mr Rimmer was taken to hospital after the shooting at about 23:40 BST but was pronounced dead a short while later.
The 21-year-old man from Netherley and the 22-year-old man from Dingle are being questioned in police custody.
Earlier this year, Mr Rimmer's mother, who shared her son's birthday, said his death had "broken our family".
She said he had been "due to be a father and he was so excited about having a baby boy".
Det Insp John Holden said: "I'd urge anyone who holds information and has yet to come forward to please do so.
"Please don't assume with the passage of time that we already have this information or make a guess as to how significant it might be."