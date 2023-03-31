Stabbed man dies prompting Croxteth murder investigation
- Published
A man who was critically injured in a stabbing at a house in Liverpool nearly three weeks ago has died, police said.
Kasey Anderson, 24, from Croxteth, was attacked in the chest and leg during a row in Carr Lane East, Croxteth at about 18:30 GMT on 12 March.
He died in hospital and a post-mortem examination will be carried out to confirm the cause of death.
A 46-year-old woman previously charged with wounding remains in custody, Merseyside Police said.
A man and a woman, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have been bailed pending further inquiries.
