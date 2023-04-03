Boy, 7, completes 40-mile walk for Alder Hey Children's Hospital
A seven-year-old boy has completed a 40-mile walk from Liverpool to Manchester United's stadium to raise funds for a hospital where his cousin is receiving cancer treatment.
Harvey raised over £21,000 for Alder Hey Children's Hospital - more than double his target.
His cousin Zak, aged eight, walked several miles alongside Harvey and hugged him following the walking feat.
Harvey's 29-year-old mother Naiomi said she was "so proud" of him.
"The support and encouragement he's had over the last two days has been amazing," she said.
"He's raised such a lot of money, which will help so many children and their families."
While on the walk - which began on 1 April at the hospital - Harvey was joined by ex-Manchester United player Sammy McIlroy, members of Golborne Sports Club, the Leigh United and Leigh RUFC teams, his headteacher Dan Harding, teachers, friends and family.
Mr McIlroy referred to Harvey as a "little champion".
He said: "His drive and determination throughout this walk have been amazing and the fact he's raised such a lot of money along the way is incredible."
In February, Harvey got to visit the hospital to see how his money would make a difference.
