Man seriously hurt after being hit by a bus in Bootle
- Published
A man has been left seriously injured after being hit by a bus in Bootle.
The man, in his 60s, was injured just before 10:30 BST on Stanley Road and taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.
Merseyside Police said the bus driver "stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their inquiries".
Police have appealed for any witnesses, CCTV or dashcam footage. Stanley Road and Marsh Lane up to Merton Road were closed after the accident.
