Lucy Letby: What has her trial heard about the alleged attacks on babies?
Nurse Lucy Letby has been accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Prosecutors at her trial at Manchester Crown Court have alleged that from June 2015 to June 2016, she targeted 17 babies that were being cared for in the hospital's neonatal unit.
The 33-year-old has denied all charges.
The prosecution has now concluded its case and the defence is due to begin on Tuesday.
The court has heard prosecution evidence in regards to 17 babies, a summary of which follows.
It has ordered that the babies and their parents must not be identified, and so, each child has been named by a letter at the trial.
Child A
Child A was delivered prematurely by Caesarean section at 31 weeks and died in early June 2015.
The court heard he was "stable" and was breathing without support on 8 June, but suffered a rapid deterioration about an hour after Ms Letby came on shift and was pronounced dead half an hour later.
A pathologist said it would be reasonable to conclude that air in his bloodstream was most likely administered through one of the tubes connected to the baby, though the defence did not accept an air embolus, or air bubble, was the cause of death.
Child B
Child B, who required some resuscitation at birth but recovered quickly, was the twin sister of Child A and collapsed on 10 June 2015, 28 hours after her brother's death.
The court heard her heart rate suddenly dropped and Ms Letby, along with other medics, went to help.
A nurse who treated her, who cannot be named, told the court she "looked very like her brother did the night before".
Child B recovered and was eventually discharged a month later.
Medical experts for the prosecution agreed she was subjected to "some form of sabotage" and may have been injected with air, but the defence told the court the expert had been "influenced by the theory of harm".
Child C
Child C was in a "good condition" and stable after his premature birth in early June 2015, but stopped breathing without warning on 13 June while being treated in the unit's nursery one.
Prosecutors said Ms Letby, who was then designated nurse for a child in nursery three, was in his nursery at the time and caused his collapse by inserting air into his stomach via a nasogastric tube.
He was pronounced dead on 14 June.
A doctor told the court babies like Child C "don't go from being stable into a cardiorespiratory situation within minutes", but the defence said he was vulnerable, especially to infection, and should have been at a specialist children's hospital.
Child D
Child D's mother said her daughter looked "lifeless" when she was born on 20 June and she had been concerned about her getting an infection, but antibiotics were not given.
The prosecution accepted the failure to give antibiotics was a "legitimate target of criticism", but Child D had been "responding well to treatment and was not expected to deteriorate".
However, on 21 and 22 June, she collapsed several times and despite resuscitation attempts, she was pronounced dead.
Medical experts for the prosecution agreed her deterioration and an unusual rash were caused by an injection of air, while the defence argued there was more evidence infection played a part in her death and the hospital failed to provide adequate care.
Child E
Child E was born prematurely in late July 2015 and initially needed breathing support, but later stabilised.
The court heard that on 3 August, his mother heard him crying and found him with "blood coming out of his mouth".
She told the jury she recalled Ms Letby was standing at a nearby work station.
Child E later deteriorated and despite medical efforts, later died on 4 August.
A medical expert for the prosecution said the blood loss he suffered could have been the result of an "inappropriate" use of a medical tool and his death was the result of internal bleeding and an injection of air.
The defence said there was "no clear explanation" for what happened.
Child F
Child F was Child E's twin brother, who the prosecution said had been injected with insulin by Ms Letby.
The court was told shortly after the baby received intravenous nutrients on 4 August, his heart rate surged and his blood sugars plummeted.
Blood samples showed an "extremely high" insulin level and a very low C-peptide level, which a medical expert said had "only one explanation", that being that the child "received insulin from some outside source".
Child F eventually made a full recovery.
The defence said there was "nothing in fact" to establish Ms Letby was involved.
Child G
Child G, who was born in May 2015, was the most premature of all the babies and had a number of "septic" or "suspected septic" episodes in the weeks after her birth.
The court heard that in mid-August, she was transferred from Wirral's Arrowe Park Hospital and was "clinically stable" until 7 September, when she projectile vomited at about 02:00 BST.
Her oxygen levels dropped and she stopped breathing several times over the next few hours before she responded to breathing support.
Prosecutors said Ms Letby overfed Child G with milk through a nasogastric tube or injected air into the same tube and made two more attempts to kill her on 21 September.
Jurors heard the child now has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and requires round-the-clock care.
The defence said as an "extremely premature" baby, she was "high risk" and Ms Letby did nothing to contribute to what happened.
Child H
Child H was born prematurely in September 2015 and had breathing difficulties.
The prosecution said her case was "complicated" by "sub-optimal treatment" as there was an "unacceptable delay" in helping her and needles were left in her chest which may have punctured her lungs.
The court heard Ms Letby allegedly caused the girl to collapse on 26 and 27 September 2015, but she survived and went to make a full recovery.
Medical experts for the prosecution agreed there was "no obvious explanation" for her deterioration, while the defence said what happened was "nothing to do with Lucy Letby".
Child I
Child I was born prematurely at Liverpool Women's Hospital and transferred to the Countess of Chester on 18 August 2015.
On 30 September, she needed emergency attention after she vomited and her heart-rate dropped.
She collapsed again on 13 and 14 October, before a fatal deterioration on 23 October.
A medical expert for the prosecution told the court she had been "been subjected to an infusion of air", which prosecutors said Ms Letby had administered, while the defence said her collapses and death "may well have been inevitable given her extreme prematurity".
Child J
Child J was born prematurely at the Countess of Chester in late October 2015 and transferred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool on 1 November as she had a bowel condition which required surgery.
She returned to Chester on 10 November, where she remained stable until 27 November, when she suffered two unexplained seizures within a half-hour period.
A medical expert for the prosecution said her collapse could be "consistent with some form of obstruction of her airways, such as smothering", though the defence said the Chester unit was "well out of its depth" with Child J and an assumption of deliberate harm had been made, when an alternative explanation could have been inadequate care.
Child K
Despite being born at 25 weeks, Child K was considered to be in a good condition, but as a precaution, arrangements were made to transfer her to Arrowe Park Hospital shortly after her birth in February 2016.
While waiting for transport, she was left in the care of Ms Letby, who, the prosecution said, deliberately dislodged her breathing tube.
A consultant told the court he felt uneasy about Ms Letby being left with the child as the team were aware "of a number of unexpected and unusual events and we were aware of an association with Lucy Letby".
He said "no cause and effect had been ascribed", but he saw Ms Letby standing by the incubator, noticed the breathing tube was dislodged and saw the nurse do "nothing" to help until he arrived.
The baby eventually stabilised, but died three days later.
The defence said Child K may have moved the tube inadvertently and her case was another example of "sub-optimal care".
Child L
A twin boy born in early April 2016, Child L stabilised after treatment for mild low blood sugar and was moved to nursery one.
In the hours that followed Ms Letby's arrival on 9 April, Child L's glucose levels fell to abnormally low and he had to be given glucose in an attempt to correct hypoglycaemia.
The prosecution said blood tests revealed a very high level of insulin, which they said had been caused by the administering of synthetic insulin in a "deliberate act of sabotage" by Ms Letby.
The defence said there was "nothing in fact" to establish Ms Letby was involved.
Child M
Child M suffered an unexpected life-threatening event on 9 April 2016, at about the same time that his twin brother Child L's blood sugar was dangerously low.
A consultant who attended noticed unusual patches of discolouration on his skin, which he thought was similar to what he had seen in the cases of Child A and B.
Child M eventually stabilised, but medics could find no cause for his sudden collapse.
A medical expert for the prosecution said the likely cause was an injection of air, but the defence said there was "no obvious cause" and Ms Letby was being blamed because there was "no obvious alternative".
Child N
Child N was born with a blood disorder, which made him prone to bleeding, in early June 2016, but his condition was described as "excellent" by medics.
The prosecution said the disorder gave Ms Letby "cover" to attack him and his three deteriorations in June 2016 were consistent with some kind of "inflicted injury" or him having received an injection of air.
The defence said he was another baby who received "sub-optimal care" and should have been treated elsewhere at a specialist unit.
Child O
Child O was one of triplet brothers and was born in good condition in June 2016.
The court heard he was stable up until 23 June, when he suffered a "remarkable deterioration" and was moved to nursery one, where he stabilised. He later suffered a further fatal collapse.
A post-mortem examination found unclotted blood in his body from a liver injury, which led a coroner to conclude his death was due to natural causes.
An independent pathologist, who later reviewed the case, said the boy had suffered an "impact injury" akin to a road traffic collision, while medical experts for the prosecution said he died due to a combination of that injury and air being injected into his bloodstream.
The defence said there was no evidence that Ms Letby inflicted harm.
Child P
Child P was Child O's brother and was put under observation as a precaution after his sibling's death.
At 09:35 BST on 24 June 2016, a registrar found he was "self-ventilating in air" and stable, but 15 minutes later, he collapsed and required breathing support.
He collapsed several more times, before being pronounced dead at 16:00.
A medical expert for the prosecution said the collapses were consistent with an "additional amount of air being given to this baby", while the defence said there was no evidence Ms Letby inflicted harm.
Child Q
Child Q was born in late June 2016 and was "initially stable" after his birth, but jurors heard he deteriorated and needed breathing support shortly after 09:00 on 25 June.
The prosecution said Ms Letby injected air and fluid into the boy's stomach via a nasogastric tube.
A medical expert for the prosecution said vomit found on Child Q was evidence that liquid had been given to him and his respiratory problems were likely caused by the fluid, which placed pressure on his diaphragm and prevented him from breathing.
The defence said there was no evidence Ms Letby inflicted harm.
