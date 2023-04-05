Thomas Cashman: 'Criminals who avoid sentencing should be punished'
The mother of a murder victim said criminals should be punished for refusing to attend sentencing hearings.
It comes after Thomas Cashman refused to enter the dock when he was jailed for at least 42 years on Monday for the shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
Lisa Squire was in court as Pawel Relowicz was sentenced in 2021 for the murder of her daughter Libby.
She said said the sentencing hearings allowed the families "to take back power" from criminals.
The 21-year-old student was raped and murdered by Relowicz before he dumped her body in a river in Hull in 2019.
Relowicz was jailed for at least 27 years for her murder.
Mrs Squire told BBC Breakfast the sentencing hearing was "really important" for families.
She said said she was "horrified" when she learned that criminals were not legally required to be in court as they were sentenced.
"Relowicz didn't react to his sentencing, but it was nice to know that he knew we were watching," she said.
Relowicz had previously said he would meet with Mrs Squire as part of a restorative justice scheme under but he later withdrew his consent.
She said she needed "to be in the same space as the person who was last with my daughter".
Mrs Squire added: "They need to be punished. If you're not going to play by the rules, then you need to be punished. It's simple.
"They should get another five years or whatever length of time added, it should be something they are punished for."
Asked what she would say to Olivia's family, she said: "You may never feel like you can live around it but eventually you do learn to live around the most horrific thing.
"Their little girl was way more important than him, so like I do with Libby, I focus on her, not him because she's the important one," Mrs Squire added.
Her calls come after the aunt of murder victim Zara Aleena called on Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to expedite plans to compel criminals to appear for sentencing.
Farah Naz said she also wanted judges to have the ability to punish those who refuse to attend court.
The BBC understands the government is looking to bring in the new legislation before the next general election.
On Monday, Cashman, 34, was jailed for life for the murder of nine-year-old Olivia.
Sentencing him in absentia at Manchester Crown Court, Mrs Justice Amanda Yip said drug dealer Cashman's refusal to appear in court was "disrespectful" to Olivia's family.
She said he was "not of previous good character", had made it clear he was a criminal, and had "demonstrated no remorse".
"His failure to come into court is further evidence of that," she said.
Mr Raab tweeted: "Spineless criminals like Cashman who hide from their sentencing prolong the suffering of victims and their families.
"As I have already made clear, I plan to change the law to compel offenders to face up to their actions, so victims can see the justice they deserve being served."
