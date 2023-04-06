Elle Edwards: Man denies Christmas Eve pub murder
- Published
A man has denied the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot at a pub on Christmas Eve.
The 26-year-old beautician died after being shot while out with friends at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village at about 23:50 GMT on 24 December.
Merseyside Police said Ms Edwards was not the intended target of the attack and four other men were injured.
Connor Chapman, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to murder via video-link at Liverpool Crown Court.
The 23-year-old also denied two counts of attempted murder, three of wounding and one each of possessing a firearm and possessing ammunition, related to a converted Skorpion submachine gun, and handling stolen goods, namely a Mercedes A class vehicle, between 22 and 26 December.
Wearing a grey tracksuit, he spoke only to enter his pleas and confirm his name during the hearing.
A second man, Thomas Waring, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral, also pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm and to assisting an offender by helping dispose of the car allegedly used by Mr Chapman after the shooting.
Both defendants were remanded in custody ahead of scheduled trial at the same court on 12 June.