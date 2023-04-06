Wirral park attack: Man who raped Ukrainian refugee jailed
A man who raped a Ukrainian refugee in a park has been jailed for nine years.
Jwamer Saygul, 24, met the woman, who fled her home country after the Russian invasion, on a bus from Chester last year.
He arranged to meet her again and they visited a park in Neston, Wirral in October.
Senior Crown Prosecutor Sarah Egan said Saygul had attacked the victim violently when she rejected his unwanted sexual advances.
He grabbed her by her neck and threw her on the ground before raping her, Chester Crown Court heard.
She later managed to run away and rang a friend who called police.
After he was arrested, Saygul claimed in a police interview that the victim had initiated sexual intercourse and it was consensual, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
'No remorse'
He denied the charge of rape but was found guilty by a jury after 25 minutes of deliberation.
Ms Egan said Saygul, from Ringway in Neston, had been convicted previously of another sexual offence.
"He is a predator, who thinks he can do whatever he wants, with no regard for anyone, especially women," she said.
"He has shown absolutely no remorse."
She described the victim as "incredibly brave", adding that it was "unconscionable that this happens to anyone, let alone someone who is in such a potentially vulnerable position".
Sayul was placed on the sexual offenders register for life.