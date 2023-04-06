Eurovision 2023: Beatles statue clad in Ukrainian clothing
The Beatles statue in Liverpool has been dressed in traditional Ukrainian clothing for BBC filming ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest.
The figures of Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon wearing white vyshyvankas will feature in coverage of the event next month.
The embroidered shirts are traditionally worn on Vyshyvanka Day to celebrate Ukrainian tradition.
Liverpool is hosting the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.
With the 40 day countdown to the event starting on Friday, work is currently under way to transform the city's M&S Bank Arena for the contest.
The grand final of the song contest will be broadcast live on television to millions of viewers around the world, and for the first time in cinemas across the UK.
Liverpool will host the event on Saturday 13 May, following two semi-finals earlier in the week.
In-person tickets for the grand final sold out in under 40 minutes.
The contest is being held in Liverpool after last year's UK entrant Sam Ryder finished runner-up to Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra.
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine prevented the winning country from hosting the 2023 contest, organisers instead said the UK would stage the show on their behalf.
The contest will be hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, and chat show host Graham Norton, who also commentates on Eurovision for British TV audiences.
Mae Muller has been chosen as this year's entry for the UK with her track I Wrote A Song.
