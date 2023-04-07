Grand National: 'Inspirational' toddler named as 41st runner
- Published
A toddler who was born with a rare condition has been named as the Grand National's honorary 41st runner.
The tradition of naming an extra runner began in 2017 and sees a youngster as a nominal participant in the annual race.
Frankie was born in March 2022 with gastroschisis, which meant his bowels were outside his stomach, and had to have emergency surgery.
Jockey Rachael Blackmore, who presented Frankie and his mum with tickets to the race, said they were "inspirational".
The naming of a 41st runner came about as part of the partnership between the Aintree Racecourse and Alder Hey Children's Charity, which supports the Liverpool hospital where Frankie was treated.
His condition, which affects one in 3,000 babies, saw him rushed to the site shortly after he was born at Wirral's Arrowe Park Hospital.
He underwent an hour-long operation, which was successful, and has gone from strength to strength since.
Blackmore said Frankie and his mother were "truly inspirational in the way they have faced up to the challenges life has presented them with".
"It was a privilege to meet them both and witness the unwavering support they have received from all the team at Alder Hey," she said.
She added that it was "fantastic to have Frankie as the 41st runner" and she was looking forward "to catching up with them both again" on the day of the big race.
The Grand National takes place at Aintree Racecourse on 15 April.