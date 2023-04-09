Liverpool Anfield Cemetery stabbing: Man wounded in face and leg
A man has been stabbed in a cemetery, police said.
The victim was in his 20s and was attacked in Anfield Cemetery, Liverpool at about 16:20 BST on Saturday, Merseyside Police said.
He was found nearby with face and leg wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening though.
Merseyside Police said a group of men suspected of carrying out the attack had fled on foot through the cemetery.
Ch Insp Phil Cowin said: "Priory Road would have been busy at the time of this incident, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to please contact us.
"I would also ask people who were in the area to check dashcam or CCTV footage just in case they may have captured something which may be vital to the case."