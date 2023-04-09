Manchester: Man held after three seriously hurt in car crash
Three men have been seriously injured in a car crash, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said the men were taken to hospital after a Mercedes crashed on Manchester's Oxford Road at about 01:20 BST.
The road was shut between Booth Street West and Dover Street to allow police to investigate, but has since reopened.
Appealing for witnesses, the force said a 22-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention.
