Detectives investigate unexplained death of man in Widnes
Police have launched an investigation into the unexplained death of a man in Cheshire.
Slawomir Grzegorz Sobolewsk, known locally as Greg, was found with serious injuries at a property on Ansdell Road, Widnes, at about 21:40 GMT on 23 March.
The 61-year-old was taken to Whiston Hospital where he died on Sunday.
Cheshire Police said they were trying to establish how Mr Sobolewsk was injured and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Det Insp Hannah Friend said: "At this stage this appears to be an isolated incident and we are doing everything we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.
"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened, saw anything suspicious or unusual, or has any information which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact us."
