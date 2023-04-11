Northwich's Victoria Infirmary revamp plans approved by council
The latest phase of a £14m redevelopment of a hospital in Northwich has been given the go ahead.
Cheshire West and Chester Council has approved the plans for Victoria Infirmary, which includes creating a new surgical day centre.
The Cheshire and Merseyside Surgical Centre at the Winnington Street site will be the region's third such centre.
It will feature a range of specialist clinical areas, two operating theatres, recovery area and consulting rooms.
The new extension, which is set to be completed by next summer, is part of a wider scheme, which includes the redevelopment of the Verdin ward.
Approval was granted last year for demolition of the infirmary's Binney ward, and partial demolition of its historic Verdin ward, with a separate application being put forward for the latter's refurbishment.
A design and access statement submitted in support of the plans said it would offer state-of-the-art health facilities while the design had "been considered to respect the heritage assets as much as possible".
The original Victoria Infirmary building, which was built in 1887, was granted Grade II listed status in 1981.
The future of the infirmary had come under scrutiny after plans were announced to move health services to Weaver Square.
However, these plans were later scrapped.