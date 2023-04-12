Police hunting Wirral masked gang who intimidated PCSOs
A gang of youths have been condemned after they surrounded two female police community support officers and blocked them from accessing their vehicle.
The masked group, aged between nine and 17, intimated the PCSOs with sticks while they were patrolling Mersey Park in Tranmere, Wirral.
Merseyside Police is now working with local schools to identify them.
Officers have also appealed for parents to come forward with information about the incident on 6 April.
Insp Daniel Greenhalgh said the matter was being treated as a public order offence.
He said: "Body-worn cameras recorded the incident and the main individuals can expect contact from police and the antisocial behaviour team over the next couple of weeks.
"Some think face coverings are preventing police from identifying them, but I can assure you it is not."
Insp Greenhalgh said while the majority of young people were well behaved, there was a minority in the area who continue to exhibit "disgraceful behaviour".
He added: "Police and members of the public will not tolerate this.
"To those parents whose children are hanging around streets and parks with their friends, please be aware of where they are and what they get up to, because we will be knocking on the doors of parents and will be dealing with criminal offences."