Litherland murder: Woman jailed for stabbing partner to death
A woman who fatally stabbed her partner has been jailed for his murder.
Jonathan Gibbons, 50, was attacked by Joanne Moran in their home in Bridge Road, Litherland, on 30 October.
Merseyside Police said her "violent actions led to the death of a man who will be greatly missed by his family and friends".
The 43-year-old was ordered to serve life with a minimum term of 17 years in prison after being convicted by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court.
Mr Gibbons was taken to hospital after police were called to the home they shared at 04:45 GMT but he died hours later.
Det Ch Insp Matt Caton said: "Domestic abuse is a shocking and reprehensible crime and it is never acceptable, irrespective of who it affects.
"I cannot stress how important it is that anyone who finds themselves in a violent or controlling relationship doesn't stay silent but finds the courage to speak to someone about it.
"You are not alone and there is a lot of help available, both via Merseyside Police and our partner organisations, so please take that first step."