New £27m Cheshire motorway bridge set to open to drivers
A new £27m bridge crossing over a stretch of the M56 is set to open, National Highways have confirmed.
Drivers will be able to use the A533 Expressway replacement bridge between junctions 11 and 12 of the motorway in Runcorn, Cheshire, from Monday.
The 67m (220ft) bridge provides access to Runcorn from Preston Brook and Northwich.
The current bridge, just two metres to the side of the new one, will close this weekend ahead of its demolition.
National Highways said the new bridge, which has a single two-lane carriageway and a combined footpath and cycleway, will ensure an increased life span of more than 120 years.
The existing bridge will close at 21:00 BST on Friday for work to take place on linking the A533 carriageways on both sides of the motorway to the new bridge.
The new bridge is expected to open to drivers by 06:00 on Monday, National Highways said.
Demolition of the current bridge is expected to be completed in May.