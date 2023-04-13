Liverpool drug dealers who sold on industrial scale jailed
Two Merseyside drug dealers who distributed cocaine, heroin and cannabis on an "industrial" scale have been jailed.
Graham Minards and Michael Aboo discussed buying fleets of vans through fake companies to move the drugs.
They enjoyed "a lavish lifestyle" making millions of pounds, police said.
Minards, 37, and Aboo, 39, were jailed for 21 and 15 years respectively at Liverpool Crown Court after admitting conspiracy to import drugs.
They were caught as part of Operation Venetic, a UK crackdown on EncroChat, the encrypted messaging service often used by criminals to trade drugs and guns.
Between 27 March 2020 and 12 June 2020, Minards and another man, Peter Bradshaw, conspired to supply over 1,000kg of Class A drugs, police said.
Minards imported cocaine and heroin while Bradshaw distributed cocaine, heroin and cannabis and moved vast quantities of drugs across the UK, including during the coronavirus pandemic.
Aboo was responsible for driving huge quantities of drugs and cash.
The men were caught when incriminating Encrochat messages showing large quantities of money and drugs were intercepted.
Police estimated that each kilo of cocaine had a wholesale value of between £35,000 and £39,500 while each kilo of heroin was worth between £15,750 and £18,000.
Among the messages, officers said on 19 April 2020 Minards had sent one to Bradshaw reading "Lad we hit a bar by xmas". A bar was said to mean £1m.
About £50,000 worth of items were also seized from an address, including designer clothing.
- Minards, of Huyton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import heroin and cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine, ketamine, amphetamine and cannabis
- Aboo, of Netherton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis and laundering criminal property
- Peter Bradshaw, 42, of Old Swan, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, amphetamine and cannabis, will be sentenced at a later date.
Det Sgt James Boardman said: "Minards, Bradshaw and Aboo clearly never suspected that police would uncover their messages and plans to sell and supply their vast quantities of drugs in our communities and also across the UK.
"They used the pandemic to enjoy a lavish lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable people.
"The lengthy jail terms for Minards and Aboo proves that crime does not pay."
