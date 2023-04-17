Netherton: Man killed in hit-and-run crash named
A man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash has been named by police.
David Francis, 63, died at the scene in Netherton, Merseyside, shortly after 21:00 BST on Thursday, Merseyside Police said.
The driver of a black Audi S8 ran off after crashing into a house on Morgan Mews and has still not been found.
The car is believed to have been stolen in a burglary in Rainford, St Helens, earlier that day.
Detectives believe the offenders travelled to Rainford in another stolen car, a grey Audi Q2 which was taken from Crosby in the early hours of Thursday and was found in the Rainford area.
The force said the driver of the Audi S8, who was likely to have been injured in the crash, failed to stop at the scene and ran off along Swifts Lane towards St Bernard's Drive.
Police earlier urged the driver to "do the right thing" and "hand themselves in".
Anyone with information about the crash or burglaries is urged to contact police.