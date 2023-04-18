The Beatles: Liverpool Eleanor Rigby statue returns after repairs
- Published
A statue inspired by a Beatles song which had an "unfortunate accident" has been returned to public display after repairs, a council has said.
The Eleanor Rigby sculpture on Liverpool's Stanley Street, which depicts the titular heroine of the Fab Four's 1966 song, was unveiled in 1982.
The city council removed it in January after the bench it sat on was damaged.
The work, which was designed by entertainer Tommy Steele, has returned to the street complete with a new seat.
In January, the council said it was initially feared the statue was damaged on purpose, but "following a review of CCTV footage, we can see that the damage... was an unfortunate accident".
Steele created the statue as a tribute to the Liverpool legends after performing in the city in 1981.
It depicts a seated woman with a handbag, shopping bag and a copy of the Liverpool Echo newspaper.
Eleanor Rigby was released as a double A-side single, backed by Yellow Submarine, in 1966 and spent four weeks at number one in the UK charts.
Sir Paul McCartney, who wrote the majority of the song's lyrics, has said he made up the name after wandering around Bristol, but after penning them, he found out there was an Eleanor Rigby buried in Woolton Cemetery, close to where he used to meet bandmate John Lennon.