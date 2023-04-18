Merseyside road facing seven weeks of overnight closures

Various lane closures will come into force due to roadworks along the A5036 in Sefton

Seven weeks of overnight closures are coming to a busy road in Merseyside.

National Highways confirmed various road closures on the A5036 near the junction between the A5038 and Park Lane in Sefton.

Work is starting to upgrade a temporary pedestrian crossing placed after a footbridge was demolished.

The bridge was hit by a lorry in October and later declared unsafe for pedestrians, The Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The overnight closures will be as follows:

  • Westbound carriageway and eastbound lane two closure 18-20 April
  • Eastbound carriageway and westbound lane two closure 21 April
  • Eastbound carriageway and westbound lane two closure 24-25 April
  • Lane one closure on east and westbound carriageways 26-28 April, 1-5, 15 May
  • Lane two closure on east and westbound carriageways 16-17 May
  • Eastbound carriageway and westbound lane two closure 18-19, 22-24 May
  • Westbound carriageway and eastbound lane two closure 25, 30-31 May

National Highways said the closures would pause during Eurovision in the week beginning 8 May to minimise disruption during the song contest spectacle.

Residents posting about the closures in a local Facebook group spoke of their exasperation.

One said: "It's an absolute joke the bridge needs replacing. I knew they would just do lights and they are causing a huge backlog all the time."

National Highways said a review was currently being carried out into a replacement for the footbridge.

