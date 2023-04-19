Girl, 16, raped in Liverpool bar toilet cubicle
- Published
A 16-year-old girl was raped in a toilet cubicle in a city centre bar after a man unlocked the door from the outside, police have said.
The victim was assaulted in OMG bar on Victoria Street in Liverpool on 3 April, Merseyside Police said.
Detectives are appealing to find a man shown on CCTV, who was wearing a black shirt and beige trousers, who they believe could help the investigation.
They also want to speak to a woman who helped the girl after the attack.
Det Insp Leanne Toole said: "This was an absolute abhorrent attack on a vulnerable teenage girl, and I would like to reassure the public that incidents such as this are rare, and we are working hard to identify the offender and bring him to justice.
"I am also urging for the woman who helped the victim in the toilet cubicle to contact us as soon as possible as she may have some vital information in relation to the investigation."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk