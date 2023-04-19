Netherton: Boy, 17, arrested over death of man hit by car
A boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man was knocked down.
David Francis was struck by a black Audi S8, which was believed to have been stolen in St Helens, on Morgan Mews in Netherton on Thursday, Merseyside Police said.
The 63-year-old, who was known locally as "Litherland Running Man", was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force said a 17-year-old by was being held for questioning.
