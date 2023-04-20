Lucy Letby trial: Nurse seen at cot of baby who collapsed, jury told
Nurse Lucy Letby was seen standing at the cot of a baby boy who collapsed minutes after she had a "frustrating" text conversation with a colleague, her murder trial has heard.
The baby, referred to as Child C, is alleged to have been the second baby murdered by Ms Letby at Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit.
She is charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others between 2015 and 2016.
The 33-year-old denies all the charges.
Manchester Crown Court has previously heard that on the night Child C collapsed, in June 2015, Ms Letby was the designated nurse for another baby in nursery three.
Jurors have heard that Sophie Ellis, the nurse caring for Child C, went briefly to the nurses' station and whilst there she heard Child C's monitor sound an alarm.
When she re-entered nursery one, Ms Letby was already standing next to the cot and told her: "He's just dropped his heart rate and saturations."
The court heard police interview summaries in relation to the child's collapse.
Ms Letby was asked by officers why she was in nursery one, despite having another child to care for in nursery three.
She told detectives: "I don't remember specifically when or why I entered the room."
'Frustrated and upset'
Emotionally Ms Letby said she could have entered nursery one to carry out "checks" on equipment or said she may have heard Child C's alarm sounding.
She agreed with detectives she was "frustrated" at not being asked to work in nursery one that evening.
The court later heard six minutes prior to Child C's alarm sounding, Ms Letby was texting an off-duty colleague to say she had wanted to be in nursery one because it would be cathartic for her and would help her to see a living baby in the space previously occupied by Child A, who died the previous week.
Ms Letby agreed with the interviewing officer that she was "frustrated" and "upset" by the text conversation, as she was not receiving the emotionally supportive messages she expected.
Ms Letby was asked, in her police interview: "Did you cause [Child C] to collapse six minutes after that conversation?"
She responded "no" and denied causing the infant any harm, the court heard.
Summaries of interviews in relation to Ms Letby's first alleged victims, twins Child A and B, were also read to the court.
She told officers she could not explain Child A's death or Child B's near fatal collapse.
When it was put to her that medical experts had concluded the likely cause was an injection of air into their bloodstreams, she said she "didn't do anything deliberately to harm" both Child A and B.
The trial continues.
