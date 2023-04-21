Thomas Cashman: Appeal lodged to extend jail term for Olivia killer
- Published
An appeal has been lodged to extend the jail sentence of the man who shot dead nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
Thomas Cashman was ordered to serve a minimum of 42 years behind bars after he was found guilty of shooting the schoolgirl in her Liverpool home.
The 34-year-old refused to go into the dock for the sentencing on 3 April.
The Attorney General's Office said it had received a request to increase Cashman's sentence under the unduly lenient scheme.
A spokesman said several members of the public had made the appeal, and law officers had 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision.
Cashman was handed the life sentence after a trial which lasted more than three weeks at Manchester Crown Court earlier this month.
The judge said his failure to appear in the dock was "disrespectful" to Olivia's family.
His trial heard how a fellow drug dealer, Joseph Nee, was the intended target of the attack and Cashman, armed with two guns, had been "lying in wait".
Fleeing the gunfire, Nee had run towards the open door of Olivia's home after her mother went out to see what the noise was.
Cashman continued shooting and a bullet went through the door and Ms Korbel's hand, before hitting Olivia in the chest with a fatal wound.
Ms Korbel told the court life was "so very quiet" without her daughter, adding: "I just can't cope with the silence."
She said she spent every afternoon thinking about the end of the school day and her "sassy, chatty girl who everyone adored".
She added: "My mind keeps telling me that I've forgotten to pick her up from school."