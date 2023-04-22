Brindley theatre: Green light for £5.6m expansion plan
A major £5.6m overhaul of a town's theatre will make it a cultural venue of "national significance", council chiefs have been told.
Halton Council's executive board unanimously backed plans to redevelop the Brindley theatre, which includes building a new restaurant and civic space, and put the work out to tender.
Companies are now invited to bid to work on the project.
It is expected to be completed in December 2024.
The redevelopment is part of a wider £23.6m plan for the town, which has received backing from the government's Town Deal Fund.
Planned work includes a new extension with a large café-restaurant, with the existing glazed entrance being demolished and £1m allocated to transform Brindley Green into a new civic space, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The planned integration of the library would see free wi-fi and laptop and phone charging points at tables to allow people to work and study.
Deputy Council Leader Dave Thompson said: "What's great about this particular facility, which we're already pretty proud of anyway, is by the time this is finished I think it will be nationally significant as a cultural venue.
"I know people who live outside of Halton and to them this is the prime theatre and the prime location for entertainment, it really is a fantastic facility and will draw visitors in."